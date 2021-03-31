US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $19.51 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,508,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 5.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,661,420. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

