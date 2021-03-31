US Financial Advisors LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.95. 24,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.40 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

