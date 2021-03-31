US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $25.29 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,294,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $398.11. 121,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,031. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $244.62 and a 1-year high of $399.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $391.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.