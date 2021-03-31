US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.7% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,832,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 64,745 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 24,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $53.30. The stock had a trading volume of 796,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,615,672. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.