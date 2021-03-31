US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. US Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,039. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

