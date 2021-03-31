US Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,700,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.3% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Planning purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,302,000 after acquiring an additional 878,505 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 131,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 975,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,773,000 after acquiring an additional 568,829 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. The company had a trading volume of 98,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,571. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.72 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

