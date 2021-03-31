US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.62. 69,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

