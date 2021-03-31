US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,713 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 51,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,542. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.21.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

