US Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,495 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,351,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 27,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,057. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $131.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

