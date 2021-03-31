US Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

