USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.21 on Major Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $25.10 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00002050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 491,379% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00317500 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.00814166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00047737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00082394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00031123 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. The official website for USDJ is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.