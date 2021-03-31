USDK Market Cap Reaches $28.73 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.73 million and $165.81 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 538,900.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00062447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00291733 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.46 or 0.00881327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00048208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00078808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00031150 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.