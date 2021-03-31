Vai Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001568 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $156.13 million and $3.25 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 531,226.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00284239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.59 or 0.00902210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00079477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 168,944,640 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

