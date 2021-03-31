Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,775 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

VLO stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,391.87, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

