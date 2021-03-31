Valliance Asset Management Ltd Takes $19.91 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $19,905,000. SEA makes up approximately 42.3% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SE traded up $10.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average is $199.59. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $285.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

