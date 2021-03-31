Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $238.08 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.78 and a 52 week high of $251.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.79.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $798.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.98 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

