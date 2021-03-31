VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

