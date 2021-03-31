VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 262.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

ITM opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

