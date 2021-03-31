VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,220 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.01% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 456.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,901,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 645,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

