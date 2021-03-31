VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded up $6.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,303,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.18. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.18 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

