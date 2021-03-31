Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $22,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,001,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,263,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000.

VOX stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.49. 2,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,640. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $135.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

