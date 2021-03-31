Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,883 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.71. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $134.49 and a 1-year high of $300.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

