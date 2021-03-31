Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $147.68. The company had a trading volume of 109,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,308. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $148.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.