Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 898.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,028 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

