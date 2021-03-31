Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $201,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

VFH opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.