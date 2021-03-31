Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Albion Financial Group UT’s 6th Largest Position

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

VEU traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $60.78. 119,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,900. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

