Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

