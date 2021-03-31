Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $21,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $74.06 and a twelve month high of $131.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

