Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after buying an additional 4,594,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after buying an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 366,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

