Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 449.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.97. 267,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

