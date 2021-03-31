Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 361,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,994,354. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

