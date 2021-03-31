Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 107.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 0.6% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. 254,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,464. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.