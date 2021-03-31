Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. 860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,221. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $40.17 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

