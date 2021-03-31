Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Professional Planning

Professional Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Professional Planning owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. 38,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,542. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.