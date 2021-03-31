Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,638,000 after purchasing an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $226.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.