Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 924,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

