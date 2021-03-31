Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $186.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.98.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.