Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:VONE opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $186.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th.
