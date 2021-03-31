Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,668 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.95% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $214,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $48.67 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

