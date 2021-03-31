Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $118,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VB traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.06. 6,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $223.62.

