Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

VOO traded up $2.57 on Wednesday, hitting $365.43. The company had a trading volume of 139,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,391. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $366.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

