Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) by 79.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

VTC stock opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.22 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $94.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

