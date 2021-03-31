Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.50. The company had a trading volume of 247,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $121.77 and a one year high of $209.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average of $190.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.