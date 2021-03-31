Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 200,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,061,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.14. 197,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,909. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $121.77 and a 52-week high of $209.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

