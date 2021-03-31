Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 519.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

