Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. 109,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,343. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.30.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

