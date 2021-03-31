Vanilla Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $26.37 million and $1.50 million worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network token can now be purchased for approximately $37.12 or 0.00062994 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 431.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 531,226.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00062613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.00284239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.59 or 0.00902210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00079477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 855,232 tokens and its circulating supply is 710,371 tokens. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

