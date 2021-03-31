Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Varian Medical Systems worth $68,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.44. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.24 and a fifty-two week high of $176.93.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

