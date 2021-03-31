VAULT 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,533.00 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $7.44 or 0.00012512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $4,533.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029303 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 369,820 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

