VeChain Market Cap Tops $5.59 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. One VeChain coin can now be bought for $0.0870 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $831.65 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeChain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

VeChain Profile

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars.

