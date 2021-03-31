Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $249.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.26. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $719,873.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,080.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock worth $2,959,942. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

